John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,676. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.