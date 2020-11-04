John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Shares Gap Down to $111.00

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.00, but opened at $107.00. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 59,425 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNZS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

