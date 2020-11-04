Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 49,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

