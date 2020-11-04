Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

