Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.74 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. 982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,111. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.