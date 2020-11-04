Jones Soda (JSDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

JSDA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Jones Soda has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

