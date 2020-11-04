Jones Soda (JSDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

JSDA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Jones Soda has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

