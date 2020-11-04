Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Upgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JRNGF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.