Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.05. 9,003,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 6,158,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

