Just Energy Group (JE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $427.89 million during the quarter.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.