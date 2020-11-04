Just Energy Group (JE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $427.89 million during the quarter.
Just Energy Group stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.
