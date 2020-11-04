Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $131.46.

Get Kadant alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.