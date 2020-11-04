Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,302 shares of company stock worth $946,548. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

