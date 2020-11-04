Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,302 shares of company stock valued at $946,548 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,024,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

