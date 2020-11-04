Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $15,845.60 and $72.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00258552 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00007964 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

