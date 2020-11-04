Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.
NYSE KMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,595. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
