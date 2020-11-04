Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,595. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.