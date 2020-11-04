Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €59.00 Price Target

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Get Vonovia SE (VNA.F) alerts:

VNA opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.38. Vonovia SE has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.