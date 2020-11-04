KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KPELY stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

