KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KPELY stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About KEPPEL LTD/ADR
