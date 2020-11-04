KeyCorp Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $170.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

