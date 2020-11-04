Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $337-347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.21 million.Kforce also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-$0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

