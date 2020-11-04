Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.78 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.70-$0.78 EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFRC. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

