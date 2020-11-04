Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 171.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.