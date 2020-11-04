Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGFHY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

