KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $96.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KGSPY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

