Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (KL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.53. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

