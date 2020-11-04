KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $39.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

