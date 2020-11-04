Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.14% of Syneos Health worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $577,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

