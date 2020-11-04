Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 430,585 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,585 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.12% of Everi worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,550 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

