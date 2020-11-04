Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,509 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.