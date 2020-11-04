Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.13% of Wingstop worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.