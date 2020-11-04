Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.79 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -211.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

