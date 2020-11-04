Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6 Million Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,525 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.13% of PaySign worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PaySign by 559.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

