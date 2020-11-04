Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.69 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.23% of Endava worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $69.80.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

