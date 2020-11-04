Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,176,000 after acquiring an additional 763,921 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 873,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 680,260 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.