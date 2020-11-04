Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.83 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 64,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

UNP opened at $185.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

