Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. CSFB raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.