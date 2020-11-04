Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,755 shares of company stock valued at $48,734,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $280.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.95. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

