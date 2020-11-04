Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after buying an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $214.10 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $224.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average is $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

