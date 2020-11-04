Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.01% of Quanterix worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 309,584 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 477,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $58,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $48.95.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.