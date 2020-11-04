Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,140,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,267,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.