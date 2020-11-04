Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.66% of OraSure Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 440.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.17 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

