Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

