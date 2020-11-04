Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

