Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,415 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

