Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 10,245 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $137.73.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

