Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,575 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Shares of PSX opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

