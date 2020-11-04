Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,314 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

