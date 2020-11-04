Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 263 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $334.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

