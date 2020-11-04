Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,900 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

