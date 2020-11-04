Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.88 ($71.62).

KRN opened at €52.25 ($61.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -629.52. Krones AG has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.68.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

