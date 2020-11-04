Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Elena Ridloff purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Barbara Kosacz purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 614,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 553,380 shares of company stock worth $10,514,220 over the last quarter.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

