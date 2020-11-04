Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.10 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $212.47.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.